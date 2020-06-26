A suspected militant was killed on Friday in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ular area of Tral on Thursday after receiving input about the presence of suspected militants, an unidentified police official told PTI. He claimed that the militants fired at security forces, following which there was an encounter.

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and in the early hours of Friday, the official added. The identity and group affiliation of the suspected militant is being ascertained.

“So far one unidentified terrorist killed,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. “Operation going on. Further details shall follow.”

The Valley has seen an increase in anti-militancy operations. Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had said that over 100 militants have been killed since the beginning of this year.