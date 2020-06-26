Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a total lockdown in Guwahati city from June 28 midnight to July 12 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, The Sentinel reported.



A curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 7 am and no vehicle movement will be allowed in the city. Grocery stores, commercial and industrial establishment will not be allowed to function during this time. For the first seven days, only hospitals and pharmacies will remain open.



The health minister urged people who do not wish to get tested to remain indoors. “If you stay indoors for 14 days, the coronavirus will likely be cured itself,” he said, according to the newspaper. He added that people who wish to get themselves tested will be allowed to move. “However, police will keep a strict vigil to check whether these people are actually going to the testing centers or going somewhere else,” Sarma said.

There will also be a weekly lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in others area of Assam and 12-hour night curfew will be imposed everywhere.

The minister said the government will review the situation next on July 3.

Assam has reported over 6,640 coronavirus cases and nine deaths so far, Sarma said. Meanwhile, 4,033 people have also recovered from the infection. Guwahati has recorded over 700 new infections since June 15, prompting the state government to impose a stringent lockdown. Of these, 677 of them have no travel history, though many had come in contact with those returned to the state from outside.