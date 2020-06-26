Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said there would be no fresh lockdown in Bengaluru to control the spread of the coronavirus, PTI reported. He added that the government would make all efforts to tackle the crisis.

“There is no question of imposing lockdown for any reason,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “In some areas [with a high case load] we have already implemented lockdown, other than those places there is no question of it being implemented in other places.”

His comments came amid speculation that restrictions would be reimposed in the state as it has seen a recent surge in cases. Till Thursday evening, Bengaluru had reported 1,791 cases and 78 deaths, while the state crossed the 10,000-mark. It has so far reported 10,560 cases and 170 deaths.

“I will discuss with all MLAs including those from Opposition and ministers from Bengaluru and come to some decision,” he said ahead of a meeting with ministers, MLAs and MPs of all parties in Bengaluru. “With their cooperation we will make all honest efforts to control the pandemic in Bengaluru.”

“I have confidence that if everyone [MLAs] pays special attention in their respective Assembly constituency, Covid can be controlled,” he said, adding that improving the economy was equally important.

Yeddyurappa himself had warned the people of Bengaluru on Thursday to cooperate in following the measures taken to control the coronavirus if they did not want another lockdown. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu had said on Tuesday that the government may have to think about reimposing the lockdown if the current spurt in cases continued. However, others such as Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan spoke against it.

Follow today’s live updates on the coronavirus here.