At least two civilians were killed and seven injured as unidentified gunmen attacked the Pakistani Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday, reported Dawn. The security forces killed four attackers who attempted to storm the building and are on the lookout for more assailants.

“Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car,” Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters. The gunmen entered the building around 9 am and opened fire. Weapons and hand grenades have been recovered from the attackers.

The number of casualties is likely to increase, according to Dawn.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident. “Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments,” he tweeted. “We shall protect Sindh at all costs.”

More details are awaited.