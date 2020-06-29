Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday announced his resignation from All Parties Hurriyat Conference, reported PTI. The 90-year-old leader was a part of the Conference since 1993 and was elected as the lifetime chairman in 2003.

Geelani has not mentioned the specific reasons for his resignation. “In view of the present situation, I resign from All Parties Hurriyat Conference,” Geelani said in an audio message. “I have informed all the constituents of the Hurriyat about the decision.”

He has also written a detailed letter to the members of the Hurriyat Conference, reported Greater Kashmir.

More details awaited.