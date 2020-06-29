India reported 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths on Monday. The country’s overall count rose to 5,48,318 and toll reached 16,475. Nearly 3.2 lakh patients have recovered from the infection so far. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare put India’s recovery rate at 58.67%.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will launch a plasma bank in the Capital to help critically-ill coronavirus patients. The plasma bank will be set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and begin functioning in two days. Kejriwal appealed to recovered patients to donate their plasma and help save lives.
The Centre allowed the export of of Personal Protection Equipment medical coveralls, with a monthly quota limit of 50 lakh units.
A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi died of the coronavirus. Doctor Aseem Gupta was an anaesthesia specialist at the hospital, which is a designated Covid-19 facility. The Delhi government announced a Rs 1 crore-compensation for his family.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a plasma therapy project, which he claimed to be the world’s largest trial. Thackeray sanctioned Rs 16.65 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the project.
Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali tested positive for the coronavirus. He had been experiencing symptom for the last four days.
The Uttarakhand government said it will allow the Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1 but won’t allow pilgrims from outside the state. Uttarakhand has reported 2,823 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths so far.
China’s military received approval to use a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by its research unit after clinical trials showed that it was safe and efficient. The Ad5-nCoV is one of the eight coronavirus vaccine candidates being developed by Chinese researchers.
United States Health Secretary Alex Azar said that the “window is closing” for the country to control the coronavirus crisis. US is the world’s worst-hit country with over 25 lakh cases and more than 1.25 lakh deaths.
The global coronavirus tally reached 1,01,47,906 and the toll rose to 5,01,955, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 51 lakh people have recovered from the infection.