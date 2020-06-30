At least two people died and four others were hospitalised on Tuesday morning after toxic gas leaked from a pharmaceutical plant of a company in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam city, ANI reported.

The leakage of benzimidazole gas was reported from a chemical plant owned by Sainor Life Sciences at the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, located in the city’s Parwada area, according to News18. At least 30 people were working at the unit at the time of the gas leak, which took place on Monday night.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has enquired about the accident, his office said in a statement. The pharmaceutical unit was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure.

“The situation is under control now,” Uday Kumar, police inspector, Parwada, told ANI. “Two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site [at the time of the incident]. Gas has not spread anywhere else.”

The incident came nearly two months after At least 11 people, including a child, died on May 7 whentoxic gas leaked from the chemical plant of the company. The gas leak had occurred at the LG Polymers Plant at RR Venkatapuram near Naiduthota area and reportedly spread over a radius of about 3 km, affecting at least five villages.