India recorded 18,522 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 5,66,840. The toll from the disease rose by 418 to 16,893. Over 3.3 lakh people have recovered from the coronavirus so far.
The Drug Control General of India gave its approval to Bharat Biotech to conduct human clinical trials of a potential Covid-19 vaccine. Covaxin, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, will be clinically tested across the country from next month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm amid the escalating coronavirus crisis. Earlier in the day, Modi chaired a meeting to review efforts to develop a vaccine for the infection.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus pandemic is far from being over. “We all want to get on with our lives,” he said. “But the hard reality is that this is not even close to being over. Although many countries have made some progress globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up.”
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued fresh guidelines, relaxing lockdown restrictions further from July 1, as part of its “Unlock 2” phase in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Night curfew has relaxed. Ban on metro services and international flights will continue.
After Maharashtra, the Tamil Nadu government extended the coronavirus lockdown across the state by another month till July 31. A complete lockdown will remain in place till July 5 in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvalluvar districts. Tamil Nadu has recorded 86,224 coronavirus cases, including 1,141 deaths so far. Kerala enforced a “triple lockdown” in parts of Malappuram.
The Maharashtra government asked the Indian Railways to allow employees of various Central government offices, high courts and public sector banks to travel by local trains.
Delhi’s historic Jama Masjid will open on July 4, the mosque’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said. Jama Masjid, which was reopened after the lockdown was eased, was closed again on June 11 due to a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi.
Scientists in the United Kingdom have found that a combination of antiviral drugs commonly used to treat HIV-positive people showed no beneficial effects on hospitalised coronavirus patients. “The findings “convincingly rule out any meaningful mortality benefit of lopinavir-ritonavir in the hospitalised COVID-19 patients we studied,” the scientists running the RECOVERY trial at the University of Oxford said.
The global coronavirus tally reached 1,03,02,867 and the toll rose to 5.05 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 52 lakh people across the world have recovered.