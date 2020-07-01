Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the coronavirus situation in the Capital was improving, but given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, there was no room for complacency.

“A month ago, the projection was that Delhi would have 60,000 active cases by June 30,” Kejriwal said during an online press briefing. “I am happy to say that today, Delhi has 26,000 active cases. The situation in Delhi has improved because of coordinated efforts.”

Kejriwal added that the number of cases being recorded in Delhi in a day has reduced from nearly 4,000 to around 2,500. He also said that fewer people were testing positive for the coronavirus in the Capital. “Earlier when we tested 100 people, 31 would be found positive,” Kejriwal said. “Today, 13 out of 100 people test positive.”

The Delhi chief minister said that 5,800 patients in the Capital are in hospitals. “Compared to last week, 400 less patients were hospitalised,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi reported 2,199 new coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 87,360. Of the total cases in the Capital, 26,270 are active. More than 58,000 people have recovered. The toll from the disease has reached 2,742.

On Monday, Kejriwal had announced the launch of a plasma bank in the Capital to help critically ill coronavirus patients. He had also appealed to recovered patients to donate their plasma and help save lives.

The Centre had stepped in last month to help Delhi combat the escalating health crisis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after a series of key meetings, had directed the Delhi government to survey all houses in the Capital’s containment zones by June 30. Testing and the establishment of isolation facilities was also significantly ramped up.

