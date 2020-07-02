The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against former chairperson and then members of the state Staff Selection Commission over alleged irregularities in recruitment of 1,983 physical training instructors during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government, PTI reported on Thursday.

In April, the Supreme Court had upheld the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, quashing appointment of 1,983 physical training instructors in schools in Haryana in 2010. The state staff selection commission was asked to conduct the recruitment process afresh.

A first information report was filed on Tuesday by the vigilance bureau at Panchkula district against the former chairperson and members for allegedly misusing their positions and changing the selection criteria to help ineligible candidates. The case was registered after Haryana’s Advocate General BR Mahajan recommended a thorough investigation in the matter after examining the Supreme Court verdict.

The FIR does not name any of the accused. The case was filed under various provisions under the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to criminal misconduct by a public servant, forgery for the purpose of cheating, false evidence, public servant disobeying law and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Last month, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to reinstate retrenched physical training instructors by issuing an ordinance and ratifying it through a Bill passed by the Vidhan Sabha. He had said that if there has been an irregularity in selection, it is because of the recruiting authority, and added that innocent individuals and their families are being retrenched from their jobs after long years of service.