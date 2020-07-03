Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest early on Friday morning, PTI reported. She was 71 years old.

Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital on June 17 after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

In a career spanning 40 years, she choreographed nearly 2,000 songs. Her most popular collaborations were with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

Born in 1948, Khan started her career as a child artiste at the age of three, according to The Indian Express. She soon became a background dancer under the mentorship of director B Sohanlal. After assisting as a dance choreographer for a few years, her first independent work came in Geeta Mera Naam (1974).

Khan’s work first got noticed after she choreographed Hawa Hawai, a song from the film Mr India (1987) starring Sridevi. She also went on to work with Sridevi in films like Nagina (1986) and Chandni (1989). This was followed by her long-term partnership with Dixit in the 1990s in songs like Ek Do Teen, Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, and Tamma Tamma.

She also featured as a reality show judge between 2005 and 2010. Her last choreographic work was the song Tabaah Ho Gaye from the movie Kalank (2019).