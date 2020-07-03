Covid-19: India for first time reports more than 20,900 cases in a day; tally goes up to 6.25 lakh
The Drug Controller General of India approved Zydus Cadila to start the first two phases of human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine.
India’s Covid-19 tally went up to 6,25,544 on Friday as the country reported 20,903 new cases. This is first time the country has recorded more than 20,000 cases in a day, making it the biggest single-day jump in new infections. The toll rose to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities. As many as 3,79,891 people have recovered so far.
The Drug Controller General of India on Friday approved pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila to start the first two phases of human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine. This is the second vaccine after Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s “Covaxin” to get the approval.
The global coronavirus tally has crossed the one crore-mark, with 1,08,36,500 cases so far. The toll has crossed 5.20 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 57 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.55 am: India’s recovery rate is now 60.7%. Of the total 6,25,544 cases, 3,79,891 people have recovered, shows data from the health ministry.
9.38 am: The Centre has issued revised guidelines for home isolation, reports The Indian Express. According to the new guidelines, patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for three days. Earlier, patients’ home isolation ended after 17 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for 10 days.
9.27 am: India’s Covid-19 tally goes up to 6,25,544 as the country reports 20,903 cases. The toll rises to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities. As many as 3,79,891 people have recovered so far.
9.25 am: United States President Donald Trump once again attacks Beijing over the outbreak of coronavirus. “Plague from China, that is what it is, should have never happened but they did allow it to happen,” he says during the “Spirit of America Showcase” in the Grand Foyer of the White House. “We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn’t even dry when it came over.”
9.13 am: ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava, in an internal letter, has asked Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in a fast-track method, reports ANI. They plan to publish the results of clinical trial by August 15.
9.11 am: The total number of samples tested up to July 2 is 92,97,749. Of these, 2,41,576 samples were tested on Thursday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
8.50 pm: The United States reported around 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday – the highest single-day increase recorded in any country, according to a Reuters count.
8.40 pm: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday revised the home isolation guidelines to include asymptomatic coronavirus patients in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic infection cases, reports PTI.
8.30 am: Two more Covid-19 patients die in Assam, taking the toll to 14, while the total number of positive cases moved towards the 9,000-mark, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
8.20 am: Arunachal Pradesh records 37 new coronavirus cases till Friday, reports ANI, citing Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The total number of cases in the state stands at 232, including 160 active cases, 71 recoveries and one death.
8.16 am: The Drug Controller General of India gives approval to pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila to start the first two phases of human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, NDTV reports. This is the second vaccine after Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s “Covaxin” to get the approval.
8.09 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- Tamil Nadu recorded 4,343 new coronavirus case in the evening, taking the state’s tally to 98,392. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 2,373 new cases and 61 deaths. The total number of cases in the national Capital stood at 92,175 and the toll has increased to 2,864. Maharashtra hit a single day record, reporting 6,330 infections, however, 8,018 patients recovered, reducing the number of active cases.
- The postal ballot facility was extended to people who are infected or those who are suspected of having contracted the coronavirus and are in quarantine.
- The Centre directed all states and Union Territories to hand over bodies of suspected coronavirus patients to their relatives without waiting for laboratory confirmation of the infection. However, it added that the mortal remains should be disposed of as per the guidelines issued by the government.
- Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel announced that all the monuments in the country will be reopened from July 6 with precautions. They have been shut since March, when the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus crisis.
- The Delhi High Court suggested that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government could open a helpline exclusively for frontline healthcare workers in the Capital, where they could make an anonymous complaint if they were not given personal protective gear.
- The Delhi government inaugurated its plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Hospital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged those who have recovered from the coronavirus to come forward and donate plasma to help others recover.