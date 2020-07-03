Japan on Friday said it opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control – the border between India and China. A violent clash between the Indian and Chinese armies in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control had led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, and injured 76, on June 15.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki said in a tweet that he had spoken to Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla. “Had a good talk with FS Shringla. Appreciated his briefing on the situation along LAC, including GOI’s policy to pursue peaceful resolution,” Suzuki tweeted. “Japan also hopes for peaceful resolution through dialogues. Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo.”

On June 19, Sukuzi had offered his condolences to the families of the soldiers who died in the clash. “Our deepest condolences to the people of India and to the families of the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty at Galwan,” Suzuki had tweeted.

Tensions escalated between India and China on June 15 following the clash in Galwan Valley. In India, there were protests and calls to ban Chinese goods. On June 29, India banned 59 Chinese-linked apps, including TikTok, WeChat and Cam Scanner, alleging that they presented a security threat to the country.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Leh, Ladakh, to review the on-ground security situation and speak to soldiers.

India, Japan, the United States and Australia are members of the “Quad” – a group that aims to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.