The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday extended the suspension of international flights in the country till July 31, adding that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on a case-by-case basis.



While domestic flights resumed in India from May 25, the ban imposed on international flights is in place for more than four months. The DGCA barred international flights from March 23.

In a circular, the aviation regulator extended its earlier restriction that was in force till July 15. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” it said.

The only flights operating on international routes right now are those by Air India and other private airlines, under the Vande Bharat Mission, for repatriation of Indians. The second phase of easing lockdown restrictions, called “Unlock 2.0”, started on Thursday. Many curbs on movement have been relaxed, though schools, cinemas, gyms and bars will remain shut. The Centre had said that the operations of domestic flights and passenger trains will be further extended.