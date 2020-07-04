A junior resident doctor in Delhi, who had symptoms of Covid-19 but had tested negative for the virus twice, has died, The Indian Express reported on Saturday. “All my symptoms are of corona... I will be 100% positive,” Abhishek Bhayana had told his brother hours before he died on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was a junior resident doctor at Delhi’s Maulana Azad Institute for Dental Sciences. He was posted in the department of oral surgery of the dental institute. Abhishek Bhayana had travelled to his hometown Rohtak on June 26 to appear for counselling after he cleared the Master of Dental Sciences exam conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

He reportedly started experiencing coronavirus symptoms such as breathing problems and chest congestion 10 days ago. The doctor’s family then took him to a chest specialist. “An X-ray was performed and we were told he has a chest infection,” his brother Aman Bhayana told the newspaper. “We were under the impression that it was nothing but viral fever. But he kept saying the symptoms were not of chest infection as he was having shortness of breath.”

His first coronavirus test was done in end June while the second one was conducted on July 1, reported Hindustan Times. Both the reports were negative.

However, by Thursday morning he started to feel dizzy. As his condition worsened through the day, he was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. The doctors there administered oxygen to him but could not save him, Aman Bhayana said. “Till his last breath, he kept saying he had symptoms of coronavirus,” he said. He added that the negative result may come “due to several other reasons”.

An unidentified doctor from the hospital told the Hindustan Times that Abhishek Bhayana’s cause of death has not been determined yet. “Although he had all the symptoms of Covid-19, he tested negative for it,” the doctor said. “Another sample has been sent for testing.”