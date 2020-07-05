Coronavirus: With almost 25,000 new cases today, India’s count at 6.73 lakh
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said more coronavirus patients are getting better at home and claimed that fewer need hospitalisation.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 6,73,165 on Sunday with a whopping 24,850 new cases over the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 613 people died. The total number of recoveries is now 4,09,082, the active cases stand at 2,44,814, and the toll at 19,268.
Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad will not operate to Kolkata from July 6 to July 19, the Kolkata Airport announced in a tweet. The move comes amid the West Bengal government’s plans to ramp up measures to contain the coronavirus.
The global coronavirus count is now 1,12,39,378 cases. The toll has crossed 5.3 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 58 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.48 am: A businessman from Pune district in Maharashtra has got himself a customised gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh, PTI reports. “I saw a news on television about a silver mask,” businessman Shankar Kurhade says. “I then spoke to my jeweller and ordered a gold mask.”
9.45 am: Chinese officials have reported eight new cases of the coronavirus, according to AP. Of these, just two cases have been detected in Beijing. There have been 334 cases of the virus in Beijing since three weeks ago, when an outbreak was first detected.
9.40 am: Over 97 lakh samples have been tested so far, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. On Saturday, 2,48,394 samples were tested.
9.26 am: World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has told The Wire that speed in manufacturing a vaccine may be important, but it cannot not come at the cost of scientific and ethical standards. Swaminathan has said that the vaccine cannot be given to people from August 15.
9.20 am: Three new coronavirus cases have been reported in New Zealand on Sunday, all individuals who returned from abroad. The total number of cases in the country is now 1,183, with just 21 active cases.
9.15 am: United States President Donald Trump has claimed that 99% of cases in the country are “totally harmless”, The Guardian reports. “Now we have tested almost 40 million [4 crore] people,” Trump says. “By so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless. Results that no other country can show because no other country has the testing that we have, not in terms of the numbers or in terms of quality.”
9.11 am: The Defence Research and Development Organisation says it has erected the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment within 11 days, and it will have 1,000 beds, including 250 beds in the intensive care unit, ANI reports.
9.01 am: The WHO has again stopped trials of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus patients, as well as HIV treatment lopinavir/ritonavir. The health body says that trials show HCQ and the HIV drug “produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalised COVID-19 patients when compared to standard of care.”
8.50 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweets that more people in Delhi are being cured of the virus at home now, and less patients need hospitalisation. He claims that there are 9,900 hospital beds now free for coronavirus patients.
8.35 am: The director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, tells NDTV that the August 15 timeline for the Covaxin vaccine is unrealistic. His comment comes two days after the Indian Council of Medical Research wrote to hospitals saying they were fast-tracking India’s first coronavirus vaccine for a possible August 15 launch.
Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The Centre on Saturday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2019-’20 till November 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research on Saturday defended its direction to clinical trial sites of Covaxin to fast-track approvals and launch it by August 15. This was in accordance with global norms to fast track vaccine development, the top medical body said, amid criticism that the deadline was unscientific and unrealistic.
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi have sent their swab samples for testing after they sat next to a leader who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
- In Bengaluru, there will be a complete lockdown till 5 am on Monday to curb the rising spread of COvid-19 cases. Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the Karnataka government of misappropriating funds for purchasing medical equipment for coronavirus treatment in the state.
- The World Health Organization has updated its chronology of the coronavirus pandemic to say that it was not alerted by China to the first pneumonia cases in Wuhan. The global health body said its own regional office had picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of “viral pneumonia”.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday revised the prescribed dosage of anti-viral drug remdesivir for coronavirus patients from six days to five.The patients must be injected with 200 milligram of remdesivir on day one and 100 milligram for the next four days, the Union health ministry said in an updated version of its Clinical Management Protocol for the coronavirus.