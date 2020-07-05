India’s coronavirus tally rose to 6,73,165 on Sunday with a record 24,850 new cases over the last 24 hours. The toll went up by 613 to 19,268, and the overall recoveries is now 4,09,082.
Tamil Nadu recorded over 4,000 new cases and 60 deaths, taking the state tally to 1,11,151 and the toll to 1,510. Delhi reported 2,244 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths, taking the Capital’s tally to 99,444 and the toll to 3,067. Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw an increase of 6,555 new cases, pushing the total count to 2,06,619. With 151 new deaths, the toll rose to 8,822.
The Ministry of Science and Technology said that the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine “is unlikely to be ready for mass use before 2021”, but later edited the press release to remove the specific line.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said more coronavirus patients are getting better at home and claimed that fewer need hospitalisation. He added that there is no scarcity of hospital beds, but of ICU beds. Kejriwal said the new DRDO-built facility in Delhi Cantonment will help get rid of this paucity.
World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine must show efficacy and safety, adding that the completion of its trials could take six to nine months
Coronavirus recovery rate in 21 states and Union territories is higher than the national average of 60.77%, said the Union health ministry.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that big events in the state can be organised while following coronavirus guidelines. The chief minister was referring to the “Van Mahotsav” or afforestation festival under which the state government has set a target of planting record 25 crore saplings.
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday renewed his attacks on China over the source of the coronavirus in an Independence Day speech at the White House. Trump, who has faced intense criticism over his handling of the pandemic, said China must be “held accountable” for failing to contain the infection.
The global coronavirus count is now 1,12,39,378 cases. The toll has crossed 5.3 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 58 lakh people have recovered so far.