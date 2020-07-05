Coronavirus: Kerala makes safety guidelines mandatory till July 2021
The state government cited rising coronavirus infections and issued the new regulations.
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala has made it mandatory for people of the state to follow coronavirus safety guidelines till July 2021, ANI reported on Sunday. The government issued new regulations under the “Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020”.
“There is an increase in reports of Covid-19 cases and in some cases the source is not identified,” the order dated July 2 said. “Hence the government has taken the decision to strengthen certain preventive/precautionary measures to be observed by the public in their normal life. Hence the government has decided to notify certain additional regulations.”
So far, Kerala has recorded 5,204 coronavirus infections and 25 deaths. The southern state recorded India’s first case on January 30 and has been praised by experts for its aggressive testing and isolation strategies. Local transmission is said to be intensifying in many parts of the state now.
The district collectors have been directed to ensure due compliance of the norms.
Here are the mandatory rules:
- Wearing masks or face covers in public spaces, workplace and in vehicles is mandatory.
- Six feet of physical distancing will apply everywhere.
- Weddings can only be attended by up to 50 people and funerals by 20.
- No manner of social gatherings, including get-togethers, processions, dharnas, congregations or demonstration, can be conducted without written permission from authorities. Participants in such gatherings cannot exceed 10 people.
- In shops and other commercial establishments, the number of people at a time should not exceed 20 persons. Physical distancing should be followed inside shops as in any other public places. Sanitisers should be provided to customers by shop owners.
- Spitting in public places, roads or footpaths is strictly prohibited.
- Passes will not be needed for inter-state travel, however, passengers will need to register on an e-platform. This is to help the government establish contact tracing and in its measures to contain the health crisis. The regular operation of inter-state carriages by both private and public sectors, to and from Kerala will remain suspended.