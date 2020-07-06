Covid-19: After consecutive days of record highs, India set to become third worst-affected nation
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the virus was now “in the community” in Guwahati.
After consecutive days of record highs, India is all set to cross Russia’s tally and become third worst-affected nation. India added a record number of cases on Sunday. In its daily morning update on Sunday, the health ministry said the country reported more than 24,000 cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was the biggest daily surge in fresh infections.
Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded over 4,000 new cases and 60 deaths, taking the state tally to 1,11,151 and the toll to 1,510. Delhi reported 2,244 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths, taking the Capital’s tally to 99,444 and the toll to 3,067. Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw an increase of 6,555 new cases, pushing the total count to 2,06,619. With 151 new deaths, the toll rose to 8,822.
The global coronavirus count is now 1,14,08,981 cases. The toll has crossed 5.3 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 61 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.24 am: The United States records 39,379 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday. The country recorded 234 new deaths, taking the total toll to 1,29,891.
8.19 am: Chile recorded 10,159 deaths on Sunday, reports AFP.
8.18 am: Saudi Arabia announces protocols for 2020 Haj season, reports Reuters. Touching the Kaaba will be banned this year while pilgrims will have to maintain a distance of 1.5 meter during the rituals. Wearing masks all the time will be mandatory for both pilgrims and organisers.
8.10 am: Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala goes into “triple lockdown” from today for a week, reports PTI. “People should not venture out,” says Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. “We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed.”
7.50 am: The Delhi government on Sunday decided to conduct compulsory rapid antigen detection testing on all patients with influenza-like symptoms or other individuals who are at high risk. These tests are expected to give results in 30 minutes.
The Delhi Health department in its order directed all medical directors, medical superintendents and directors of all state-run hospitals to ensure rapid antigen detection testing is compulsorily done for the people listed.
7.48 am: Monuments in Agra like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort will remain closed untill further orders as they fall in “buffer zone”, says the district magistrate, according to ANI. All monuments under Archaeological Survey of India are set to open from today.
7.35 am: With 4,683 new cases, Mexico’s tally is now 256,848.
7.33 am: Brazil registers 26,051 new cases of coronavirus, 602 deaths, according to Reuters.
7.32 am: The Meerut administration cancels the licence of a private hospital after a viral video shows its staff member giving fake Covid-19 report for Rs 2,500, reports Hindustan Times. “We have registered a case in this regard,” says Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra. “We have suspended the licence of the nursing home. Today, we have sealed it also. Strict action will be taken against anybody who will do something like this in this time of crisis.”
7.29 am: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the virus is now “in the community”, reports NDTV. Guwahati reported 2,700 cases in the last 10 days. “With this, Guwahati has formally entered into the pandemic situation now and it is becoming bigger and bigger,” Sarma adds.
7.25 am: Here are the biggest updates from Sunday
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 6,73,165 on Sunday with a record 24,850 new cases over the last 24 hours. The toll went up by 613 to 19,268, and the overall recoveries is now 4,09,082.
- Delhi reported 2,244 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths, taking the Capital’s tally to 99,444 and the toll to 3,067. Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw an increase of 6,555 new cases, pushing the total count to 2,06,619. With 151 new deaths, the toll rose to 8,822.
- The Ministry of Science and Technology said that the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine “is unlikely to be ready for mass use before 2021”, but later edited the press release to remove the specific line.
- World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine must show efficacy and safety, adding that the completion of its trials could take six to nine months.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that big events in the state can be organised while following coronavirus guidelines. The chief minister was referring to the “Van Mahotsav” or afforestation festival under which the state government has set a target of planting record 25 crore saplings.
- The global coronavirus count is now 1,12,39,378 cases. The toll has crossed 5.3 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 58 lakh people have recovered so far.