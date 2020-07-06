The Kerala government has announced a “triple lockdown” from 6 am on Monday for a week within Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits after a surge in coronavirus cases in the district, reported The News Minute. Out of the 27 new cases that were reported on Sunday, 22 people were infected through contact.

“Triple lockdown” is a three-phased containment strategy that was followed in the state’s Kasaragod district in April. In its first stage, a strict lockdown will be implemented in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limit and vehicles or people will not be allowed entry or exit. The second phase will be enforced in a cluster area, where the coronavirus cases have been reported. The third stage will be enforced on the homes of coronavirus patients – a measure said to be crucial to contain community transmission.

Among the places that are allowed to function are hospitals, medical stores and grocery shops. Government offices, including the Secretariat, will remain closed, according to The Hindu. Police officers will be stationed at all the main locations.

Thiruvananthapuram has a total of 130 active cases. The decision to enforce the “triple lockdown” came after the number of containment zones in the district was increased.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday described the situation in the district as “an active volcano”. “It’s like we are sitting on top of an active volcano which can burst anytime,” he said, according to PTI. “Just because there has been no community spread till now doesn’t mean it will not occur.”

The minister added that the state administration had decided to conduct more antigen tests to contain the spreading coronavirus.

The Union health ministry’s Monday morning update showed a total of 5,429 coronavirus cases, including 25 deaths, in Kerala. There are 2,230 active cases and 3,174 recoveries.