The Centre on Monday extended the deadline for linking PAN with the Aadhar card till March 31 next year. “Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have extended deadlines,” the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. “We do hope this helps you plan things better.”

Understanding & keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have extended deadlines. PAN – AADHAAR linking can be done till 31st March, 2021. We do hope this helps you plan things better.#ITDateExtension#FacilitationDuringCovid#WeCare #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/oTHAoLXv21 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 6, 2020

The government has announced several deadline extensions over the last few weeks to ease the burden on taxpayers amid the escalating coronavirus crisis. On Saturday, the Centre extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2019-’20 till November 30.

Last week, the government had extended the due dates for filing income tax returns for the financial year of 2018-’19 till July 31.

On July 2, the income tax department announced extension of the deadline for Tax Saving Investments till July 31, 2020. The government also extended the last date for submitting and issuing TDS – tax deducted at source – or TCS – tax collected at source – statements for the year 2019-’20 till July 31 and August 15, respectively.

India is witnessing a steep increase in coronavirus numbers. The country’s tally rose to 6,97,413 on Monday, with 24,248 new cases in 24 hours. The toll reached 19,693. India has now overtaken Russia to become the third worst coronavirus-hit country in the world.

