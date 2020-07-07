Covid-19: Bengal sets up first plasma bank; Karnataka may have community transmission, says minister
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 6,97,413, while the toll went up to 19,693.
West Bengal set up its first plasma bank at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Monday. There’s only one other plasma bank, which is in Delhi. Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy said there were fears of community transmission of the virus in the state.
The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Monday evening, while those in Maharashtra went up to 2.11 lakh.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 6,97,413, with 24,248 new cases in 24 hours on Monday morning. The toll went up by 425 to 19,693. More than 4.24 lakh people have recovered. India is now the third worst-affected nation in the world, crossing Russia. Only the United States and Brazil have more cases.
The global coronavirus count is now 1.15 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.37 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 62.7 lakh people have recovered so far.
Live updates
8.50 am: The US reports nearly 30 lakh coronavirus cases. It currently has 29,11,888 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Its toll passed 1,30,000 on Monday.
The White House, meanwhile, claimed that the US was “a leader” in the global fight against the coronavirus, according to The Guardian.
8.40 am: In Israel, bars, clubs and gyms have been shut down after a surge in cases in recent days. The country has reported 30,749 cases and 334 deaths so far.
8.30 am: Kenya is set to emerge from its lockdown in a phased manner, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday, according to The Guardian. International flights will resume from August 1 and several other travel restrictions are also expected to be lifted. The move came amid concerns about the ailing economy following four months of lockdown.
8.10 am: The Democratic Republic of Congo extends lockdown for 15 more days. This is the sixth extension since March and has raised concerns about the effect on the economy, The Guardian reports.
8.05 am: South Africa records more than 8,000 new cases in a day, The Guardian reports. The country now has 205,721 cases and 3,310 deaths.
7.45 am: The United States says it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country for the autumn semester if all their university classes are moved online because of the coronavirus crisis. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in its notice added that students could stay back if they shift to a course with in-person tuition.
Covid-19: US to withdraw visas for foreign students whose universities move to online-only classes
7.40 am: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has undergone another test for the coronavirus, Reuters reports. His lungs were clean, he adds.
7.35 am: Paris’ Louvre Museum reopened on Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown, AP reports.
7.30 am: China reports eight new coronavirus cases on Monday, The Guardian reports, adding that there were no new infections in Beijing. China so far has 83,565 confirmed coronavirus and the toll is 4,634.
7.25 am: Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy says there are fears of community transmission of the virus in the state, ANI reports. “Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur Covid Hospital is critical,” Tumakuru district-in-charge minister Madhuswamy said. “There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level.”
He added: “We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand.” There have been nine deaths in the district so far.
7.20 am: A total lockdown would be imposed from 7 pm on July 9 to July 15 in Jorhat, Assam.
7.15 am: West Bengal has set up its first plasma bank, following Delhi, reports The Times of India. The plasma bank is at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.
The first such facility in India was set up at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi.
7.10 am: The global coronavirus count is now 1,15,89,382. The toll stands at 5,37,419, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 62,74,848 people have recovered so far.
