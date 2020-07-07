Karnataka minister JC Madhuswamy on Monday expressed fears about community transmission of the coronavirus in the state, saying the “situation is going out of hand”, ANI reported. Community transmission is the stage when the source of the infection cannot be traced and a large number of people are affected.



Madhuswamy, the Tumakuru district-in-charge minister, said the medical condition of eight patients admitted in hospital is critical. “There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information,” he told ANI. “We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level. We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand.”

The minister said so far nine people in the district have died due to the infection.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have denied of community transmission of the coronavirus in the state. At the national level too, Home Minister Amit Shah has denied any community transmission in the Delhi and elsewhere.

According to the health ministry figures on Tuesday, Karnataka has recorded 25,317 coronavirus cases and 401 deaths. India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,19,665 on Tuesday morning.

