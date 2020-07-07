India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,19,665, with 22,252 new cases in 24 hours on Tuesday morning. The toll went up by 467 to 20,160. More than 4.39 lakh people have recovered. India is now the third worst-affected nation in the world, crossing Russia. Only the United States and Brazil have more cases.
The Subject Expert Committee, which evaluates applications for clinical trials of potential coronavirus vaccines, has said that Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech should submit results of the Phase I clinical human trial of Covaxin to the Drugs Controller General of India before starting the Phase II trial.
The Uttarakhand government sealed the borders of Haridwar district to restrict the entry of devotees for the annual ‘Kanwar Yatra’.
The Haryana government has stopped the dearness allowance and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners at the current rates till July 2021.
Karnataka minister JC Madhuswamy expressed fears about community transmission of the coronavirus in the state, saying the “situation is going out of hand”. Community transmission is the stage when the source of the infection cannot be traced and a large number of people are affected.
Clinical scientist Gagandeep Kang has resigned as the executive director of the Faridabad-based Translational Health Sciences and Technology Institute – an autonomous health research body under the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Biotechnology. Her resignation came around two months after a group, which she had headed to look at prospective indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidates from India, was disbanded.
West Bengal set up its first plasma bank at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Monday. There’s only one other plasma bank, which is in Delhi.
Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne will be placed under lockdown from Thursday amid a surge in cases.
Air New Zealand halts bookings temporarily to ease the burden on the country’s quarantine facilities.
The global coronavirus count is now 1.15 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.37 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 62.7 lakh people have recovered so far.