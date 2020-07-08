Coronavirus: India reports 22,752 new cases and 482 deaths in a day, tally touches 7.42 lakh
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,42,417, with 22,752 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday morning. The toll went up by 482 to 20,642. More than 4.56 lakh people have recovered.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus. Brazil is the second worst-affected country in the world with more than 16.6 lakh cases and nearly 67,000 deaths.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.17 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.43 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 64 lakh people have recovered so far.
Live updates
9.44 am: The Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on Covid-19 cases in Kanpur’s juvenile homes, reports The Indian Express. “There are news reports about children in juvenile homes in Kanpur being tested Corona positive. Please check and file affidavit,” says the bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao.
9.41 am: A Central team has advised Karnataka to increase testing in order to bring the spread of the virus in Bengaluru under control, reports The Indian Express. “They discussed a lot of issues on how to tackle the spread of the virus,” Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tells the newspaper. “One thing they said is that the more you test, the better you can control the spread of the disease.”
9.31 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 7,42,417, with 22,752 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday morning. The toll increases by 482 to 20,642. More than 4.56 lakh people have recovered.
9.29 am: The Gujarat High Court will remain closed from today till July 10 for sanitisation, reports ANI. Six staff members of the High Court registry and a constable from the Vigilance Department have tested positive.
9.28 am: A total of 2,62,679 samples were tested on Tuesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. With this, India has so far tested 1,04,73,771 samples.
9.27 am: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation shuts down two branches of ICICI Bank in the city after 15 people test positive.
9.26 am: Odisha reports highest single-day rise in case with 571 infections on Tuesday. With this, the state’s tally is now over 10,000. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal MLA Prashant Nayak tests positive in Odisha, reports Hindustan Times.
9.15 am: World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the coronavirus pandemic still has not reached its peak globally. “The outbreak is accelerating and we’ve clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic,” he adds.
9.03 am: The WHO’s technical lead for infection prevention and control, Benedetta Allegranzi, said that though there was evidence, it was not definitive. “The possibility of airborne transmission in public settings - especially in very specific conditions, crowded, closed, poorly ventilated settings that have been described, cannot be ruled out,” she said, according to Reuters. “However, the evidence needs to be gathered and interpreted, and we continue to support this.”
9 am: The World Health Organization on Tuesday said that there was emerging evidence that the coronavirus is airborne, Reuters reports. “We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of Covid-19,” Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the pandemic at the WHO, said.
In an open letter to the World Health Organization, 239 scientists from 32 countries had claimed last week that the Covid-19 coronavirus is airborne. The claim contradicts previous evidence that suggested that it was transmitted from person-to-person through droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or speaks.
8.58 am: There will be a complete shutdown in Cuttack, Odisha, till July 10, ANI reports.
8.40 am: The US has so far reported 29.93 lakh cases and 1,31,455 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
8.30 am: The United States has formally notified the United Nations about its decision to quit the World Health Organization, PTI reports. In May, United States President Donald Trump had said his country would terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization, after weeks of accusing the agency of helping the Chinese government cover up the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the US had halted its share of funding to the global agency.
“I can say that on 6 July 2020, the United States of America notified the secretary-general, in his capacity as depositary of the 1946 Constitution of the World Health Organization, of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, effective on 6 July 2021,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said.
The withdrawal will, however, not go into effect till next July as the US needs to give a year’s notice.
7.55 am: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong warns that if the Covid-19 situation in the state worsens, then the government may impose a total lockdown, PTI reports. The state reported six new cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 50. Two people have died so far and 43 have recovered.
“If the situation worsens... I think we have no option (but to impose a total lockdown in the state),” Tynsong says. “Though there is no community spread but the situation is not safe (as of now). I request each and every citizen to kindly refrain from any unnecessary exposures.”
7.45 am: West Bengal reports its highest single-day Covid-19 toll on Tuesday with 25 deaths. The overall toll in the state is now 807, PTI reports. The state’s tally rises to 23,837.
7.40 am: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus, The Guardian reports. “It came back positive,” he told reporters on Tuesday. Bolsonaro has been repeatedly criticised recently for not taking the pandemic situation though Brazil is the second worst-affected country in the world. It has reported more than 16.6 lakh cases and nearly 67,000 deaths.
“There’s no reason for fear. That’s life,” Bolsonaro said. “Life goes on. I thank God for my life and the role I’ve been given to decide the future of this great nation that is called Brazil.” The 65-year-old has been seen in public either without masks or with an improperly worn mask. He has also flouted physical distancing norms, The Guardian reports.
7.35 am: The global coronavirus tally is now over 1.17 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.43 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 64 lakh people have recovered so far.
7.30 am: Here is a look at the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,19,665, with 22,252 new cases in 24 hours on Tuesday morning. The toll went up by 467 to 20,160. More than 4.39 lakh people have recovered. India is now the third worst-affected nation in the world, crossing Russia, and only behind the US and Brazil.
- Maharashtra reported 5,134 new coronavirus cases and 224 deaths, taking the state’s tally to 2,17,121 and the toll to 9,250. Delhi recorded 2,008 new cases that took its overall case count to 1,02,831. The Capital’s toll reached 3,165 with 50 new deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 3,616 new cases and 65 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 1,18,594 and the toll went up to 1,636.
- The West Bengal government announced that strict lockdown will be imposed in containment zones from July 9 amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Offices and shops in these areas will be closed and public transport will be suspended.
- The Subject Expert Committee, which evaluates applications for clinical trials of potential coronavirus vaccines, has said that Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech should submit results of the Phase I clinical human trial of Covaxin to the Drugs Controller General of India before starting the Phase II trial.
- The Central Board of Secondary Education said syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 will be reduced by 30% for the coming academic year due to the coronavirus situation.
- Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne will be placed under lockdown from Thursday amid a surge in cases.
- The New Zealand government on Tuesday asked its national airline not to take new bookings for three weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country, which had declared itself Covid-free in early June, is now attempting to limit the number of citizens returning home to reduce the burden on quarantine facilities.