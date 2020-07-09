India on Thursday registered a record single-day increase of 24,879 new cases, pushing the country’s tally to 7,67,296. The toll in the country stood at 21,129 with 487 new fatalities. More than 4.76 lakh people have recovered.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan once again reiterated that there is no community transmission of the coronavirus. “There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there’s no community transmission,” he said.
Research by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai has shown that India’s coronavirus transmission rate has increased for the first time since March. The virus reproduction rate rose in the first week of July to 1.19 after steadily falling from peak transmission of 1.83 since March 4. The rate needs to be below one for authorities to flatten the new curve of infections in the country. The modelling added that India’s total active cases could reach around 6 lakh by the end of July.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the world to invest in India amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country would play a leading role in story of global revival. The prime minister made the comments at the inaugural event of the India Global Week 2020. He underlined that his government was not only focussed on improving people’s health, but was also paying attention to the economy’s health.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank claimed a “false narrative” was being created about the Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision to drop topics such as federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-’21. The syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 has been reduced by 30% this year due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers in India and the United States are planning to initiate joint clinical trials for Ayurveda formulations against the coronavirus, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.
The Delhi Police have told a local court that there was no evidence to file culpable homicide not amounting to murder charges against the 956 foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March. The police, however, added that they were still conducting investigations against other accused people, including Maulana Saad Kandhlawi and his son. Kandhlawi has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder after some of the attendees died of the coronavirus.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked states and Union Territories to ensure that the contacts of at least 80% of new cases are traced and quarantined within 72 hours of confirmation of infection.
The administration at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences suspended a mortuary staffer and terminated the services of another worker after the bodies of two coronavirus patients were swapped while being taken for their last rites.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.20 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.48 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 65 lakh people have recovered so far.