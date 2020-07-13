The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday declared the results of the Class 12 board examinations. The results can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage is 88.78%, according to ANI. The CBSE’s revised assessment scheme looks at marks that students have scored in other subjects and score average marks in the cancelled papers, according to NDTV.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” wished the students good luck. “Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in,” he tweeted. “We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student’s health and quality education are our priority.”

On June 26, the Supreme Court had approved the CBSE’s notification for cancelling the remaining exams for Classes 10 and 12 and said that board exam results will be announced by July 15, amid the coronavirus pandemic. This came a day after the Centre and the CBSE informed the top court that they decided to cancel the pending board exams because of safety concerns.

In its notification on July 9, the CBSE said it decided to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams as soon as possible, due to the “high demand” and the pending admission processes of students to colleges in India or abroad. It said that results for both the exams will be published by 4 pm on their assigned dates. The Supreme Court had approved the CBSE’s assessment scheme on June 26.

Students can also access the results at results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The CBSE had said on June 9 that its circular regarding counselling after the results will be released soon.