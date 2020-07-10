Coronavirus: Bolivian president tests positive; global toll crosses 5.5 lakh
India currently has 7,67,296 infections and 21,129 deaths. The government, however, continues to deny any community transmission.
Bolivian President Jeanine Anez Chavez on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus and will now work from isolation. The global coronavirus count is now over 1.22 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.54 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 67 lakh people have recovered so far.
India, meanwhile, registered a record single-day increase of 24,879 new cases on Thursday, pushing the country’s tally to 7,67,296. The toll in the country stood at 21,129 with 487 new fatalities. More than 4.76 lakh people have recovered. The Centre continued to deny that there was any community transmission of the coronavirus in India.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic by focussing on people’s health, it is also attentive towards the health of the economy.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.35 am: Odisha reports 577 Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the tally in the state to 11,201. THe toll stands at 52.
7.30 am: Assam records 568 new Covid-19 cases in a day. The total number of cases has now gone up to 14,600, including 5,423 active cases and 27 deaths.
7.25 am: The Delhi government says it will offer Rapid Antigen Detection tests at all state dispensaries and polyclinics between 9 am and noon. This is an effort to ramp up testing.
7.20 am: The United States reports 65,551 cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours, AFP reports. This is a new record high. The country now has more than 31 lakh cases and 1,33,195 deaths.
7.15 am: Bolivia’s President Jeanine Anez Chavez announces that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. But she says she is fine and will work from isolation.
7.10 am: The global coronavirus count is now over 1.22 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.54 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 67 lakh people have recovered so far.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India on Thursday registered a record single-day increase of 24,879 new cases, pushing the country’s tally to 7,67,296. The toll in the country stood at 21,129 with 487 new fatalities. More than 4.76 lakh people have recovered.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan once again reiterated that there is no community transmission of the coronavirus. “There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there’s no community transmission,” he said.
- The Uttar Pradesh government announced a complete lockdown from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on July 13, in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Only essential services will be allowed to operate. However, factories can continue to operate in rural areas, and road construction works have been permitted.
- Research by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai has shown that India’s coronavirus transmission rate has increased for the first time since March. The virus reproduction rate rose in the first week of July to 1.19 after steadily falling from peak transmission of 1.83 since March 4. The rate needs to be below one for authorities to flatten the new curve of infections in the country. The modelling added that India’s total active cases could reach around 6 lakh by the end of July.
- The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said India has decided to resume limited flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from July 12. These will be repatriation flights, and the arrangement will be in place till July 26, following which it will be reviewed, the ministry said.
- Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank claimed a “false narrative” was being created about the Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision to drop topics such as federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-’21. The syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 has been reduced by 30% this year due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
- The World Health Organization on Thursday said it was setting up an independent panel to examine both its own and other countries’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. The committee will be headed by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who will both also choose its members.