India registered a record single-day increase of 26,506 new cases on Friday morning, pushing the country’s tally to 7,93,802. The toll in the country stood at 21,604 with 475 new fatalities. More than 4.95 lakh people have recovered.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the decision to conduct final-year exams was unfair. He said the exams should be cancelled and students should be promoted on the basis of their past performance.
The West Bengal government also wrote to the Centre objecting to its directive to universities and other academic institutions to conduct final-year examinations by the end of September. It urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development to reconsider the matter in the interest of the physical and mental well-being of students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Delhi government said it will offer Rapid Antigen Detection tests at all state dispensaries and polyclinics between 9 am and noon. This is an effort to ramp up testing.
The Centre justified the creation of the PM CARES fund and said that the mere existence of a statutory fund under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, would not prohibit the setting up of a different one that provides for voluntary donations. The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations was created on March 28 in response to the coronavirus crisis.
The World Health Organization acknowledged that coronavirus may linger in the air in crowded indoor spaces, spreading from person to person. This came days after more than 200 scientists had urged the agency to revisit the research and revise its position.
A group of 30 United States Senators and 136 Congressmen urged President Donald Trump on to reverse an order that bars international students from staying in the country if they do not have in-person classes to attend next semester. They said the policy was “cruel, senseless, and is a xenophobic attempt to use non-citizens as political pawns”.
The Hong Kong government ordered all schools to close from Monday amid a surge in new cases. The city reported 42 new cases on Thursday. Education Secretary Kevin Yeung said some of the recent cases involved students and parents.
President Donald Trump continues to see anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a promising drug to be used to prevent infection with the coronavirus, the White House said. The US Food and Drug Administration has said the drug’s efficacy and safety were unproven.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.22 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.54 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 67 lakh people have recovered so far.