Covid-19: Intense outbreaks can be brought under control, says WHO; Global count touches 1.24 crore
Brazil has so far registered more than 70,000 deaths.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said intense outbreaks of the new coronavirus can still be brought under control. “There are many, many examples from around the world,” said Ghebreyesus, adding that even if the Covid-19 outbreak is “very intense, it can still be brought back under control”.
India on Friday registered a record single-day increase of 26,506 new cases on Friday morning, pushing the country’s tally to 7,93,802. The toll in the country stood at 21,604 with 475 new fatalities. More than 4.95 lakh people have recovered.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.24 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.59 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 68 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.10 am: WHO chief praises Mumbai’s Dharavi slum for its containment efforts. Dharavi reported 12 new cases on Friday. The total number of cases in Asia’s largest slum is 2,359, but the number of active cases is just 166.
Also read
Covid-19: WHO chief praises successful efforts at containment of virus in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum
7.35 am: California will release 8,000 prisoners to slow the spread of the virus, reports Reuters.
7.32 am: Brazil registers more than 70,000 deaths, AFP reports quoting official.
7.23 am: The Kolkata Police write to Abhishek Dalmiya, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, requesting him to allot five blocks of Eden Gardens to set up a makeshift quarantine centre for police personnel.
7.22 am: Assam’s tally crosses 15,000-mark with 936 more people testing positive, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The toll also rises to 35 with 8 new fatalities.
7.18 am: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says intense outbreaks of the new coronavirus can still be brought under control, reports AFP. “There are many, many examples from around the world,” said Ghebreyesus, adding that even if the Covid-19 outbreak is “very intense, it can still be brought back under control”.
7.10 am: Here are the key updates from Friday
- India registered a record single-day increase of 26,506 new cases on Friday morning, pushing the country’s tally to 7,93,802. The toll in the country stood at 21,604 with 475 new fatalities. More than 4.95 lakh people have recovered. The Centre said the recovery has improved to 62.42%.
- A 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities from July 13 to July 23 due to surge in coronavirus cases. Essential services will be allowed during this period.
- Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day surge with 7,862 new coronavirus cases. The state’s tally rose to 2,38,461. With 226 new deaths, the toll stood at 9,893. Similarly, West Bengal reported its highest 24-hour rise in coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day, with 1,198 new infections. The state’s case count jumped to 27,109 and toll touched 880 after 26 casualties.
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that lockdown will be extended in Thiruvananthapuram district for a week, and a “triple lockdown” will be imposed in its containment zones.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the decision to conduct final-year exams was unfair. The West Bengal government also wrote to the Centre objecting to its directive to universities and other academic institutions to conduct final-year examinations by the end of September. It urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development to reconsider the matter in the interest of the physical and mental well-being of students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he will go into self-quarantine for five days after a few employees in his office-cum-residence tested positive for the coronavirus.
- The World Health Organization acknowledged that coronavirus may linger in the air in crowded indoor spaces, spreading from person to person. This came days after more than 200 scientists had urged the agency to revisit the research and revise its position.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.23 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.54 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 67 lakh people have recovered so far.