Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to a Mumbai hospital
The veteran actor is reportedly at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan late on Saturday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said that his family and staff members have been tested, and advised anyone who has been near him in the last 10 days to also get tested for the virus.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Bachchan, who lives in Mumbai, is “asymptomatic and stable”, according to NDTV.
Bachchan added that he has been shifted to a hospital. He is in an isolation unit at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, NDTV reported.
Maharashtra has been the state worst affected by the coronavirus for months now, with 2.46 lakh cases. Mumbai alone has almost 92,000 cases, and is India’s second-worst affected city in the country, after Delhi.
Soon after Bachchan tweeted his announcement, several celebrities, including politicians, sportspersons and Bollywood actors, took to social media to wish him a quick recovery.
Here are some reactions:
Bachchan’s latest film was Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, released in India on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform last month. In the film, he plays a cantankerous and miserly old man desperately holding on to his wife’s ancestral bungalow in Lucknow.
Bachchan’s upcoming releases include Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. He has also hosted the latest season of the television quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is scheduled to air in 2020.