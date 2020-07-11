Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan late on Saturday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said that his family and staff members have been tested, and advised anyone who has been near him in the last 10 days to also get tested for the virus.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Bachchan, who lives in Mumbai, is “asymptomatic and stable”, according to NDTV.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Bachchan added that he has been shifted to a hospital. He is in an isolation unit at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, NDTV reported.

Maharashtra has been the state worst affected by the coronavirus for months now, with 2.46 lakh cases. Mumbai alone has almost 92,000 cases, and is India’s second-worst affected city in the country, after Delhi.

Soon after Bachchan tweeted his announcement, several celebrities, including politicians, sportspersons and Bollywood actors, took to social media to wish him a quick recovery.

Here are some reactions:

Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery!



After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar!



We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

Wishing and praying for @SrBachchan ji’s speedy recovery. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 11, 2020

Wishing for your speedy recovery Sir🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Amit ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

Speedy recovery sir 💕 You will be fine soon! @SrBachchan https://t.co/pD3ctrmiGC — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir . Be god with you and stay blessed. @SrBachchan https://t.co/gJwxG9Wix0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 11, 2020

Wish you speedy recovery @SrBachchan. Our best wishes with you https://t.co/SCp7ujI3hA — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID Positive. Prayers for his speedy recovery. — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) July 11, 2020

Bachchan’s latest film was Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, released in India on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform last month. In the film, he plays a cantankerous and miserly old man desperately holding on to his wife’s ancestral bungalow in Lucknow.

Bachchan’s upcoming releases include Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. He has also hosted the latest season of the television quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is scheduled to air in 2020.