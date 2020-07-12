Coronavirus: Week-long lockdown imposed in Bengaluru; Trump wears mask in public for the first time
India has recorded over 8.20 lakh coronavirus cases.
India on Saturday recorded 27,114 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 8,20,915. This is the highest single-day increase in infections so far. The toll in the country stood at 22,123 with 519 new casualties. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered.
The Karnataka government has announced a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 22 in Bengaluru due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. Essential services will be permitted during the period.
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.26 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.64 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 68 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
8.39 am: After actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan test positive for the coronavirus, reports say that Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya test negative for it.
Read more: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan test positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital
8.22 am: Visuals of lockdown in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.
8.10 am: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says that India made the right choices in its response to the coronavirus pandemic and is as realistically well placed as any country could be under the prevailing circumstances, reports PTI.
8.08 am: Delhi’s active cases of coronavirus reported on Saturday were the lowest in the last 31 days, reports PTI. Meanwhile, not a single coronavirus patient under home isolation in the city has died in July and there has been a “sharp decline” in daily fatality figures in the past two weeks, a government study on casualties said.
8.06 am: United States President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time on Saturday, reports AFP. “I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place,” Trump says.
8 am: Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital, says public relation officer of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, reports ANI. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek said on Twitter late on Saturday that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
7.55 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India on Saturday registered a record single-day increase of 27,114 new cases, pushing the country’s tally to 8,20,916. The toll in the country stood at 22,123 with 519 new fatalities. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered.
- Several states are going back to strict lockdowns as coronavirus cases continue to rise. A complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru from 8 pm on July 14 till 5 am on July 22. Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities will go under a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 23. The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a lockdown in the state till July 13, while Patna went under a week-long lockdown from July 10.
- Maharashtra reported 8,139 new coronavirus cases and 223 deaths. With this, the state’s count rose to 2,46,600, and the toll went up to 10,116. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, meanwhile, praised the state government for its containment measures in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum. The area reported 11 new cases in the day, taking the overall count to 2,370. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s assistant municipal commissioner died due to Covid-19.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the University Grants Commission to cancel the examinations in all central government universities across the country amid the coronavirus crisis.
- Assam activist Akhil Gogoi tested positive for the coronavirus in prison. He had earlier tested negative earlier in an antigen as well as the confirmatory RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test) but tested positive in an antigen test on Saturday.