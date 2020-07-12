The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown in the state over the weekends amid rising coronavirus cases. The new lockdown orders will be imposed from next week, starting July 18.

The state government said that markets will be allowed to open from Monday to Friday, but will have to compulsorily shut down over the weekend for sanitisation. Industrial establishments in the state have also been directed to disinfect their premises on weekends.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issues fresh #UNLOCK guidelines for the state; all markets are allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday, sanitization process in markets will be done on weekends. pic.twitter.com/lpo48EnsdI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 12, 2020

The decision to impose weekend lockdown in the state was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, the government said in its order. On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered a complete lockdown in the state till July 13.

At the meeting to discuss ways to tackle the coronavirus crisis, Adityanath also directed officials to conduct 50,000 tests each day. He also emphasised on the need to conduct house-to house surveys and follow individual safety guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 35,092 coronavirus cases and 913 deaths so far, according to data from the Union health ministry. More than 22,000 patients in the state have recovered.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to implement a strategy like Delhi to control the escalating health crisis. The Capital is taking steps to significantly ramp up its testing and bed capacity. Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched a first-of-its-kind plasma bank in the Capital.

India reported a record 28,638 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 8,49,553. The toll in the country rose to 22,674 with 551 new deaths. More than 5.15 lakh people in the country have recovered.

Several other states have returned to strict lockdowns as coronavirus cases in India continue to rise. The Srinagar administration on Sunday ordered a lockdown in 68 containment areas of the city. Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities will go under a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 23. Bihar’s capital Patna went under a week-long lockdown from July 10.

