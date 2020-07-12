Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday said that coronavirus cases in the state may double in the next 15 to 30 days. The minister added that the next two months will be particularly challenging for the government in its fight against the health crisis.

“There are now more than 2,000 cases being detected every day in the state,” Sriramulu said in a tweet. “There is no need to fear. The government is taking all measures to stop the infection.”

Karnataka has reported 36,216 coronavirus cases and 616 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 14,000 patients in the state have recovered.

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced that a complete week-long lockdown would be imposed in Bengaluru from 8 pm on July 14. He had assured the people that the supply of essential commodities would not be disrupted and urged them to cooperate with the government.

The Karnataka chief minister had gone into self-quarantine on Friday after two police constables, one fire and emergency service personnel and an electrician posted at his official residence tested positive for the coronavirus.

Follow today’s live updates on the coronavirus.

Several other states have re-imposed harsh restrictions as coronavirus cases in India continue to increase. The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown in the state over the weekends amid rising coronavirus cases. The Srinagar administration, meanwhile, ordered a lockdown in 68 containment areas of the city. Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities will go under a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 23. Patna went under a week-long lockdown from July 10.

India reported a record 28,638 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 8,49,553. The toll in the country rose to 22,674 with 551 new deaths. More than 5.15 lakh people in the country have recovered.