Coronavirus: WHO says another daily record of new cases as global count goes up to 1.28 crore
A strict lockdown will be imposed in parts of Srinagar from Monday. The UP government also announced that the state will observe a lockdown on weekends.
The World Health Organization on Sunday registered another record number of new cases with more than 2,30,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The United States topped the list with more than 66,000 fresh infections.
Meanwhile, a strict lockdown will be imposed in parts of Srinagar from Monday, District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said. The Uttar Pradesh government also announced that the state will observe a lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays from next week.
India on Sunday recorded 28,638 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 8,49,553. The toll in the country rose by 551 to 22,674. This is the biggest single-day jump in infections so far. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.28 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.68 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 70 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.36 am: Argentina’s tally crosses 1 lakh with 2,657 new cases, reports Reuters.
7.34 am: China reports eight new cases as of Sunday, reports Reuters.
7.33 am: Philippines reports 162 deaths, largest daily increase so far, reports Reuters.
7.31 am: The Palestinian Authority orders a 14-day lockdown to contain the spread of the infections, reports AFP.
7.30 am: South Africa re-imposes night curfew and suspends sale of alcohol amid rising cases, reports AFP.
7.27 am: Mexico becomes country with fourth highest deaths, surpassing Italy, reports AFP. “There are 2,99,750 confirmed cases of infection and 35,006 deaths in Mexico,” health officials tell the news agency.
7.23 am: The Noida Police say they have so far arrested 64 people arrested and penalised 1,904 vehicle owners for violating the lockdown.
7.21 am: Private hospitals empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme will charge rates fixed by the Delhi government till the respective states decided on its own charges, reports PTI.
7.19 am: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the construction firm building the AIIMS near Guwahati to employ local youth who have returned to the state due to the lockdown, reports PTI.
7.15 am: Assam’s tally rises to 16,806 with 735 new cases, says state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state also reports four fresh fatalities, according to PTI. However, the deaths will be officially added to the state’s coronavirus toll only after the Death Audit Board ascertains the underlying cause, adds Sarma.
7.12 am: The World Health Organization registers another record number of new cases with more than 2,30,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, reports AP. The United States tops the list with more than 66,000 cases recorded on Sunday.
7.07 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India reported a record 28,638 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 8,49,553. The toll in the country rose to 22,674 with 551 new deaths. More than 5.15 lakh people in the country have recovered. The Union health ministry said the country’s recovery rate has reached 62.93%.
- Maharashtra reported 7,827 new coronavirus cases and 173 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,54,427 and the toll to 10,289. Delhi, on the other hand, reported 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths. The Capital’s tally rose to 1,12,494 and the toll reached 3,371. Tamil Nadu’s tally rose to 1,38,470 with 4,244 new cases. Sixty-eight new deaths took the state’s toll to 1,966.
- The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a complete lockdown in the state over the weekends amid rising coronavirus cases. The new lockdown orders will be imposed from next week, starting July 18. Chief Minister Adityanath also directed officials to conduct 50,000 coronavirus tests in the state per day. The Srinagar administration also ordered a lockdown in 68 containment areas of the city.
- Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Monsoon session of Parliament will be held with all safety precautions amid coronavirus risks. “There will be Monsoon session... But when, it will decided very shortly,” he said.
- Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus. Their test results came a day after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were found to have contracted the infection. Mumbai’s coronavirus count rose to 92,720 on Sunday with 1,263 new cases. Forty-four new deaths in the city took its toll to 5,285.
- The global coronavirus tally reached 1,27,51,882 and the toll crossed 5.66 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 70 lakh people across the world have recovered.