Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai on Monday announced a $10 billion (approximately Rs 75,000 crore) fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. The company will invest the money in next five to seven years, Pichai said.

“Today, I’m excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund,” he said at the Google for India event. “Through this effort, we will invest Rs 75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next five-seven years. We will do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.”

Pichai’s announcement came at a time when the Indian economy is battered by one of the strictest lockdowns in the world to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. Since early June, the government has started easing restrictions to help revive the economy, even though the number of infections in the country continues to rise.

Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. We're proud to support PM @narendramodi's vision for Digital India - many thanks to Minister @rsprasad & Minister @DrRPNishank for joining us. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 13, 2020

The 48-year-old CEO said he looked forward to work alongside Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government to achieve the shared vision of Digital India. “There’s no question we are facing a difficult moment today, in India and around the world,” Pichai added. “The dual challenges to our health and to our economies have forced us to rethink how we work and how we live. But times of challenge can lead to incredible moments of innovation. Our goal is to ensure India not only benefits from the next wave of innovation, but leads it. Working together we can ensure that our best days are still ahead.”