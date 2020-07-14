Coronavirus: ‘There will be no return to old normal for the foreseeable future,’ warns WHO
Bengaluru will go into a complete lockdown from 8 pm today to 5 am on July 22 amid rising cases.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday warned that the pandemic was worsening and that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future”. He added that many countries “are headed in the wrong direction”. “If the basics aren’t followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go,” said Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “It’s going to get worse and worse and worse.”
India recorded 28,701 new coronavirus cases earlier in the day, taking the total to 8,78,252. The toll rose by 500 to 23,174. This is the biggest single-day jump in infections so far. More than 5.53 lakh people have recovered.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.30 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.71 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 72.2 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.11 am: Kalaburagi wears a deserted look as the district administration imposes lockdown till July 20.
7.45 am: United States President Donald Trump says his country has the biggest Covid-19 testing programme in the world, better than countries like Russia, China, India and Brazil. He also claims that America has “just about the lowest mortality rate” in the world.
“We test more than anybody by far,” says Trump. “And when you test, you create cases. So we have created cases. I can tell you that some countries, they test when somebody walks into a hospital sick or walks into maybe a doctor’s office, but usually a hospital. That is the testing they do, so they do not have cases, whereas we have all these cases. So, it is a double-edged sword.”
He adds that the US has the best and the biggest testing programme. “If you tested China or Russia or any of the larger countries, if you just tested India, as an example, the way we test, you would see numbers that would be very surprising,” he adds. “Brazil too. You know, Brazil is going through a big problem, but they do not do testing like we do.”
7.21 am: China reports five new infections in the mainland, says the health authority.
7.17 am: Mexico reports 4,685 new cases, taking the tally to 3,04,435, according to Reuters. The toll rises to 35,491.
7.14 am: Hong Kong is set to impose the most stringent physical distancing norms from tonight, reports Reuters. Facemasks will be mandatory for people while on public transport, restaurants can only provide takeaways after 6 pm and 12 types of establishments, including gyms, will be shut for a week.
7.11 am: California again shuts indoor restaurants, bars, movie theaters amid a surge in cases.
7.10 am: Singapore’s economy shrinks 41% in Quarter 2, confirming recession, reports AFP.
7.09 am: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in quarantine nearly a week after testing positive for Covid-19, says he plans to take another test as he “can’t stand” being in isolation, reports AFP.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Monday
- India on Monday recorded 28,701 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 8,78,252. The toll in the country rose by 500 to 23,174. This is the biggest single-day jump in infections so far. More than 5.53 lakh people have recovered. The Union health ministry said India’s recovery rate is now 63.02% while the mortality rate is 2.64%.
- Maharashtra reported 6,497 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s overall count to 2,60,924 and the toll to 10,482. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, recorded 4,328 new cases, taking its tally to 1,42,798. The state’s toll rose to 2,032. The state government extended its ban on bus services till July 31. Delhi reported 1,246 new cases, taking its tally to 1,13,740 and the toll to 3,411. Kerala’s coronavirus count reached 8,322 with 449 new cases and the toll rose to 33.
- The Karnataka government directed people who have been tested for the coronavirus to stay in quarantine at home till they get their results.
- The Punjab government issued new restrictions in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus. The state government said that first information reports will be filed against people who violate the norms. Only 30 people will be allowed at weddings now instead of 50 and social gatherings will be limited to five people.
- The Kerala government set up the first plasma bank in the state. India’s first plasma bank was launched in Delhi last month, followed by the second in West Bengal. Convalescent plasma therapy, an experimental treatment for severe cases of the coronavirus, involves giving the blood plasma of an individual who has recovered from the infection to a patient in a serious condition. The antibodies in the recovered person’s plasma are expected to improve the condition of the patient requiring treatment.
- Pharmaceutical company Glenmark slashed the prices of its antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms, by 27% to Rs 75 per tablet. The company had launched the drug under the brand name of “FabiFlu” last month, at a price of Rs 103 per tablet.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said a specific deadline or timeline for the coronavirus vaccine cannot be given at the moment. Vardhan once again reiterated that there is no community transmission of the coronavirus in India. “I can say with confidence [that] community transmission has not begun,” he said.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.29 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.70 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 71 lakh people have recovered so far.
- A group of more than 80 millionaires urged governments across the world to substantially increase taxes on them in order to accumulate more funds to fight the escalating coronavirus crisis.