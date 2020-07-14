The Bihar government on Tuesday announced that the complete lockdown in the state will be extended from July 16 to July 31 due to a surge in coronavirus cases, reported PTI. Essential services, however, will be exempted.

The Union health ministry has confirmed a total of 17,959 cases and 160 deaths. Of these, 5,482 people are being treated, and 12,317 people have recovered.

Over 15 districts, including capital Patna, are currently under lockdown for different time periods. Patna, Bhagalpur and Begusarai are the worst-hit districts in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said the 15-day lockdown will remain in place at all municipal, district, sub divisional and block headquarters level. “The government has taken a decision to this effect...corona has neither any vaccine nor any medicine,” he added.

Modi also said that as many as 24 Bharatiya Janata Party workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

बिहार सरकार ने 16 से 31 जुलाई तक लॉकडाउन का निर्णय लिया है। सभी नगर निकाय, जिला मुख्यालय, अनुमंडल और प्रखंड मुख्यालय 15 दिनों के लिए लॉकडाउन रहेगा। इसका गाइडलाइन बन रहा है। कोराना का न कोई दवा या टीका है। हम सभी को चेहरे पर मास्क,तौलिया या रूमाल लगाना सुनिश्चित करना होगा। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) July 14, 2020

All educational institutions, religious places and shopping malls will remain closed till July-end. Farming and construction-related activities are allowed during this period.

Bihar govt issues guidelines for lockdown from 16 to 31 July: Farming & construction-related activities allowed. Places of worship to remain closed. Commercial, private and govt establishments to remain closed apart from mentioned exceptions. Essential services allowed. #COVID19 https://t.co/wUGEzu1FG8 pic.twitter.com/p6lIYplqmD — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Follow today’s live updates of the coronavirus pandemic here.