Covid-19: More trials needed to show mortality reduction with Itolizumab and Tocilizumab, says ICMR
The Supreme Court told the Centre that the cost of coronavirus treatment cannot be a deterrent for a patient to receive medical care.
Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said neither Itolizumab and Tocilizumab drug had demonstrated reduction in mortality among Covid-19 patients. Bhargava added that more trials are needed.
India reported 28,498 new coronavirus cases earlier in the day, taking the total to 9,06,752. The toll rose by 553 to 23,727. More than 5.71 lakh people have recovered while there are 3,11,565 active cases.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court told the Centre that the cost of coronavirus treatment cannot be a deterrent for a patient to receive medical care. The court also directed the Centre to regulate treatment costs at private hospitals in states.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.32 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.77 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 73 lakh people have recovered so far.
8.57 am: New Zealand must prepare for new coronavirus outbreaks, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. “No system is 100% fool proof and around the world we are seeing even the most rigorous measures being tested by the virus,” she adds, according to Reuters.
8.40 am: The Authority for Advance Ruling says alcohol-based hand sanitisers will be taxed at 18% Goods and Services rate. The Goa-bench of the AAR adds that merely classifying goods as essential commodity will not be the criteria for exempting them from GST.
7.28 am: Moderna Covid-19 vaccine enters final stage, reports Bloomberg. The US company will start final-phase trials on 30,000 people on July 27.
7.25 am: The Donald Trump administration rescinds order denying foreign students US visas, says judge.
7.24 am: Mizoram reports five new cases, taking the total number in the state to 238, says Chief Minister Zoramthanga.
7.21 am: Assam’s tally crosses 18,000-mark with 859 new cases and six deaths, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
7.17 am: Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava says neither Itolizumab and Tocilizumab drug had demonstrated reduction in mortality among Covid-19 patients, reports News18. Bhargava adds that more trials are needed.
- India reported 28,498 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 9,06,752. The toll rose by 553 to 23,727. More than 5.71 lakh people have recovered. The Union health ministry said that recovery rate in 20 states is more than national average of 63%. Of these states, Uttar Pradesh has a recovery rate of 64%, Odisha 67%, Assam 65%, Gujarat 70%, Tamil Nadu has a recovery rate of 65%. The ministry added that 86% of India’s active coronavirus cases are confined to 10 states.
- Indian Council for Medical Research Director Dr Balram Bhargava said any vaccine candidate being produced in the world will have to be scaled up by India or by China. “These two countries are major producers of vaccines in the world and India supplies 60% of vaccines to the world that all developed nations are aware of it,” he said. “And therefore, they are in communication with India for the vaccine distribution.” He added that the ICMR is trying to fast-track vaccine development in India amid rising cases.
- Maharashtra reported 6,741 new coronavirus cases and 213 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 2,67,665 and the toll reached 10,695. Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 1,606 new cases and 35 deaths. The Capital’s tally is now 1,15,346 and the toll 3,446. Tamil Nadu’s tally rose to 1,47,324 with 4,526 new cases. Sixty-seven new deaths pushed the state’s toll to 2,099.
- The Bihar government announced a complete lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31. Essential services, however, will be exempted. Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru will go under a complete lockdown from Tuesday till July 22. Dakshina Kannada district, meanwhile, will be put under a week-long lockdown from July 15. The district includes Mangalore, Sullia, Puttur, Belthangady, Moodabidri, Bantwal and Kadaba areas. West Bengal extended lockdown in containment zones till July 19.
- Bengaluru-based Biocon Limited’s drug, Itolizumab, that was allowed for emergency use for the coronavirus was cleared after a randomised clinical trial of just 30 patients across four centres, the company said.
- World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the failures of some leaders to stop their countries’ spiraling outbreaks mean there would be no return to normal “for the foreseeable future”. Without taking any names, he said “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction” with the pandemic.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.31 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.74 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 73 lakh people have recovered so far. American industrial conglomerate 3M Co announced a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop a rapid antigen testfor the coronavirus. The test is expected to produce results within minutes.