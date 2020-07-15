The India Meteorological Department predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall” for Wednesday in Mumbai and its suburban areas, which have already witnessed heavy rain since morning. The weather department issued an orange alert, which indicates that authorities should be prepared to take action.

“India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today [Wednesday],” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted earlier in the day. “Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas. A 3.28-metre-high tide at 19.02 hours.”

Rainfall in last 3 hrs in Mumbai

SANTACRUZ 63 MM, BANDRA 95 MM, MAHALAXMI 43 MM, RAM MANDIR 68 MM, COLABA 12 MM

Very active monsoon conditions over west coast and Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LV2V8QvdBt — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 15, 2020

#IMDOrangeAlert@IndiaMetDept has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today.



Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas



A 3.28 mtr #HighTide at 19.02 hrs#MyBMCMonsoonUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2020

The weather department also predicted heavy rain for Thane, Palghar and other coastal districts of Maharashtra. “IMD GFS [Global Forecast System] forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol[ated] extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today,” tweeted Deputy Director General of Meteorology of IMD KS Hosalikar early on Wednesday. “Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity. Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over coast.”

Later in the day, Hosalikar tweeted about the rainfall recorded in parts of Mumbai and added: “Very active monsoon conditions over west coast and Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, the rains have caused traffic congestion in parts of Mumbai, including near Vile Parle and Santacruz on Western Express Highway, according to Mumbai Mirror. Waterlogging was reported from parts of Mumbai, including the Sion area, on Tuesday.