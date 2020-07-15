Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Wednesday reiterated that he was loyal to the party’s ideology and remained a “Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist”.

The Congress on Tuesday suspended Sanjay Jha for alleged anti-party activities and breach of discipline. He was removed as the party’s spokesperson on June 18, almost 10 days after he criticised and questioned the party’s leadership in an opinion piece published in The Times of India.

“My loyalty is to the Congress ideology,” Jha said on Wednesday morning in a tweet. “My fidelity is not to any individual or family. I remain a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist (a vanishing breed within Congress). I will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of my party. The battle has just begun.”

His Twitter bio was also changed to: “Congressi by DNA. Sacked and Suspended. My big blunder: Fought for internal democracy, suggested changes to revive Congress, challenged Rip Van Winkle leadership.”

Soon after the suspension order was made public on Tuesday, Jha had told NDTV that nothing surprises him. “What are the anti-party activities I indulged in,” he asked. “The least the Congress could have done was to approach me. We are showing an extremely intolerant culture. I’ve always maintained that until we get our internal democracy right we will struggle to become a serious political contestant to the BJP.”

My loyalty is to the Congress ideology. My fidelity is not to any individual or family.



I remain a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist ( a vanishing breed within Congress). I will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of my party.



The battle has just begun. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 15, 2020

Jha has criticised the Congress leadership often in the recent past. On Tuesday, he had put up a series of tweets calling out the Congress in connection with the political crisis in Rajasthan.

In an article in Scroll.in earlier this month, Jha had said that his Congress colleagues, who have criticised him for speaking out against the problems within the party, had not bothered to understand his views. “But they will help the Congress tremendously by reading My Experiments With Truth and Discovery of India,” he wrote. “It is never too late to make a new beginning.”

For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood , tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100.



We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 14, 2020

First, Jyotiraditya Scindia.



Now, Sachin Pilot.



Who next?



Watch this space! — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 14, 2020

Funny how those who want legislators in Rajasthan to choose a CM, are silent and call me a traitor for wanting elections to the CWC ( last held in 1997 ) and the Congress President’s post. Hypocrisy much?



Smell the coffee, folks! Take a deep inhalation.



😀 — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 14, 2020

The only way political parties will survive and prosper is when the only criteria for growth is performance and delivery.



In 2013 assembly elections , CM Gehlot delivered 21 seats (lowest ever).



He is rewarded by becoming CM in 2018. For the third time!!!!!



2019 LS: 0



OK? — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 14, 2020

There is a simple solution to the Rajasthan conundrum:



Sachin Pilot should be made CM



Mr Ashok Gehlot ( already 3 time CM ) must be given a senior organisational role to revive weak states.



A new leader appointed as head of RPCC



Where there’s a will there is a way. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 14, 2020

