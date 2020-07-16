Coronavirus: India for first time reports over 32,000 cases in a day, tally inching towards 10 lakh
The country’s toll rose by 606 to 24,915.
India reported 32,695 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 9,68,876. The toll rose by 606 to 24,915. This is the highest daily rise in the number of infections as well as deaths. More than 6.12 lakh people have recovered.
Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said its vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has entered the human trials stage. “The Adaptive Phase I/II dose escalation, multi-centric study will assess the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine” the company said in a statement. Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D is the second indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Bharat Biotech has already started human trials of its vaccine candidate, Covaxin.
The United States posted new daily record of 67,632 new cases in 24 hours. The global coronavirus count is now over 1.35 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.83 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 75 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.53 am: India tested 3,26,826 samples on Wednesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
7.50 am: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, reports AP. “I did the test yesterday [Tuesday], and at night the result came back that I am still positive for coronavirus,” Bolsonaro adds. “I hope that in the coming days I will do another test and, God willing, everything will be all right to return soon to activity.”
7.22 am: The United States posts new daily record of 67,632 new cases in 24 hours, shows Johns Hopkins University tally.
7.19 am: As many as 1,088 new infections reported in Assam on Wednesday, says Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma. This takes the total tally of the state to 19,754 while the toll stands at 48 with two new deaths.
7.17 am: Maharashtra’s Pune district reports 1,510 new cases, according to PTI. With this, the district’s total count goes up to 42,836. The toll in the district reaches 1,176 with 35 fresh fatalities.
7.14 am: Mizoram reports 29 new cases in last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 267, reports ANI.
7.11 am: Zydus Cadila says its vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has entered the human trials stage. “The Adaptive Phase I/II dose escalation, multi-centric study will assess the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine” the company’s statement reads.
Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D is the second indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Bharat Biotech has already started human trials of its vaccine candidate, Covaxin.
7.10 am: Here are the updates from Wednesday
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 9,36,181 on Wednesday after the country reported yet another single-day rise in numbers, with 29,429 new infections. The country’s toll rose by 582 to 24,309. More than 5.92 lakh people have recovered so far.
- The Authority for Advance Ruling has said that alcohol-based hand sanitisers will be taxed at 18% Goods and Services rate. The Goa-bench of the AAR added that merely classifying goods as essential commodity will not be the criteria for exempting them from GST.
- Air India employees will no longer be able to work from home after July 20. The national carrier also began the process of sending some under-performing employees on compulsory leave without pay for up to a period of five years, due to the economic crisis it is facing.
- Goa announced a three-day lockdown with stricter restrictions from July 17, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. There will also be a “Janata Curfew” in the state from 8 pm to 6 am every day from July 17 to August 10, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that jobs will be provided to family members of state government employees who die of the coronavirus. Banerjee added that 12 Bengal government employees have died of the coronavirus so far. The Karnataka government, meanwhile, made it mandatory for private hospitals to put up boards displaying the availability of beds.
- United States biotech firm Moderna said it plans to start the final stage of human trials for its coronavirus vaccine candidate on July 27.The announcement came after the New England Journal of Medicine published results from the first stage of Moderna’s vaccine trial, which showed it was safe and all the first 45 participants developed antibodies to the virus.
- Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” launched a low-cost coronavirus test kit, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.32 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.77 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 73 lakh people have recovered so far. The director of US’ National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Anthony Fauci, warned people that the coronavirus outbreak could be as bad as the 1918 flu pandemic.