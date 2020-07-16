India reported 32,695 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 9,68,876. The toll rose by 606 to 24,915. This is the highest daily rise in the number of infections as well as deaths. More than 6.12 lakh people have recovered.
Gujarat-based pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said its coronavirus vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has entered the human trials stage. The clinical trials will be conducted across multiple sites in India with over 1,000 subjects.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India’s fatality rate was 2.57% and recovery rate was 63.25%. “Despite being such a largely populated nation, we can perhaps claim to have performed better than any other country,” he claimed.
Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates said India’s pharmaceutical industry has the capacity to produce coronavirus vaccines not just for the country but for the whole world. However, Gates also said that India faces a huge challenge in combating the coronavirus due to its gigantic size, and urban areas with high population density.
Former Indian Administrative Service officer and Maharashtra’s first woman election commissioner Neela Satyanarayan died of the coronavirus in Mumbai. The 72-year-old officer died at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
The Odisha government began plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid- 19 patients at a hospital in Cuttack. The procedure was conducted on a 48-year-old patient at the Ashwini Hospital, Jayant Panda, technical advisor to the health department, said.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the world economy is not yet “out of the woods. She added that the $11 trillion in fiscal measures by G20 members and other countries has helped the global economy.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he has tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time. “I did the test yesterday [Tuesday], and at night the result came back that I am still positive for coronavirus,” Bolsonaro added. “I hope that in the coming days I will do another test and, God willing, everything will be all right to return soon to activity.”
The United States posted new daily record of 67,632 new cases in 24 hours. The global coronavirus count is now over 1.35 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.83 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 75 lakh people have recovered so far.