The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted time to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs to file a fresh petition challenging the disqualification notices they were issued by the Assembly Speaker, PTI reported. The court made the ruling after the petitioners sought time to amend their original petition. The matter will now be heard by a division bench.

Senior Advocates Harish Salve and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi represented Pilot’s group, Bar and Bench reported. Advocate Divyesh Maheswari filed the petition on behalf of Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Meena, against Assembly Speaker CP Joshi’s decision disqualifying Meena. The Speaker was represented by lawyer Siddharth Bapna.

Salve said the dissident MLAs want to challenge the constitutional validity of disqualification notices issued by Joshi. He added that Pilot will challenge the anti-defection law enshrined in the Tenth Schedule to the Indian Constitution.

The Congress has accused Pilot of being involved in horse-trading with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also personally attacked the 42-year-old leader, who was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and from his position as the Congress’ state unit chief on Tuesday. Gehlot alleged that the Congress had proof of the BJP’s attempts at horse-trading in Rajasthan during last month’s Rajya Sabha elections. However, Pilot has repeatedly denied speculation that he will switch over to the BJP.

On Thursday, the petitioners said in their plea that none of them had expressed an explicit or implicit desire to leave the Congress. “Petitioners continue to express their allegiance to the party and are in manner seeking to defect any other party, much less bring down the government of which they have been part of,” the plea said. It added that an elected representative of the people cannot be removed from his post on the whims and fancies of his party’s leadership.

The petitioners also made the allegation that Gehlot had ordered an inquiry by the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police, which they described as “no more than a ploy to threaten the petitioners and other MLAs from raising their voice against the inefficiency of the leadership in the party”. They also claimed that they do not expect any justice from the Speaker as he is under the “influence” of Gehlot.