Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday morning, the police said.



The security forces launched a search operation in Nagnad area after receiving information about the presence of militants, according to PTI. The gunfight began after the suspected militants fired at the security forces and they retaliated.

More details are awaited.

On June 19, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had said that over 100 militants have been killed by security forces in the region this year.