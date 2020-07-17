Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the Narendra Modi government to take concrete steps to rein in the coronavirus outbreak in India, warning that there would be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10 if the infection continues to spread at its current pace.

Earlier in the day, India’s coronavirus cases crossed the 10-lakh mark with 34,956 new infections and 687 deaths. This is, so far, the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases and casualties.

“10,00,000-mark has been crossed,” Gandhi tweeted. “If Covid-19 spreads at this pace, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country.”

The government must take concrete and planned steps to prevent further spread of the pandemic, the former Congress president said.

On Tuesday, Gandhi had predicted that India’s total count would cross 10 lakh this week.

He has been consistently attacking the government’s handling of the health crisis. On Monday, he had mocked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that India was in a “good position” with regard to the pandemic.

The country is only behind the United States and Brazil in the global coronavirus tally.