Sushant Singh Rajput death: There’s no need for a CBI inquiry, says Maharashtra home minister
Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police were also investigating whether any ‘business rivalry’ was responsible for Rajput’s suicide.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday that there was no need for a Central Bureau of Investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, PTI reported. On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai, in what the police said was a case of suicide.
Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police’s inquiry into the death was sufficient. He added that the police was also examining whether any “business rivalry” was responsible for Rajput’s death. During the initial investigation, the Mumbai Police had found that Rajput was under medication for depression.
“There was [is] no need to give the case to the CBI,” Deshmukh told PTI on Friday. “Our police officials are capable and doing the inquiry in right way. We are also examining the angle of business rivalry.”
On Thursday, actor Rhea Chakraborty demanded a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death. In a tweet, she said it was necessary to understand what “pressures” led Rajput to die by suicide. Chakraborty said that though she had full faith in the police, a CBI investigation would bring justice.
The police have recorded the statements of over two dozen people so far, including Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Rajput’s family.