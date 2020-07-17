Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, was on Friday admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, according to several reports. She was earlier in home quarantine with her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus on July 12, a day after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were found to have contracted the infection. Only Jaya Bachchan had tested negative.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are also in Nanavati hospital.

On Sunday, the Mumbai civic body officials had sealed “Jalsa”, the Bachchan family’s home, and declared it a containment zone. All four bungalows of the Bachchan family were also sealed after sanitisation.

Mumbai has so far reported 98,979 coronavirus cases and 5,582 deaths.