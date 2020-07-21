The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday resumed hearing a plea filed by rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly Speaker, Live Law reported. The court had last week allowed the MLAs time till Tuesday 5.30 pm to file their response.

Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta are hearing the matter.

On Monday, the judges observed that a whip can be issued only for an Assembly session but not with respect to a party meeting. Advocate Harish Salve, arguing on behalf of team Pilot, had said the a party member was “free to defy the party whip direction” outside the Assembly and it did not constitute defection. “Intra-party dissent, however shrill it may be, until the moment it goes to the extent of supporting another party, cannot be a ground to even start disqualification proceedings,” Salve had said.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Speaker, had argued that courts have no jurisdiction over the disqualification of any member. “The Speaker’s decision to initiate disqualification proceedings are not amenable to judicial review,” he added. “Can Speaker order that proceedings of the court be video recorded?”

Third Congress meeting today

Meanwhile, another meeting of the state Congress Legislature Party has been called at 11 am on Tuesday. The meeting will be held at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, where the MLAs from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s camp have been sequestered, NDTV reported.

The meeting comes a day after Gehlot claimed that Pilot was conspiring to topple his administration for the past six months. “Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple government,” he told reporters. “Nobody knew that a person with such [an] innocent face will do such thing. I am not here to sell vegetables, I am chief minister.”

The chief minister said that Pilot was acting on behalf of the BJP and was given money, “backed by corporate houses from Mumbai”, to bring down the Rajasthan government Gehlot added that he was in constant touch with party president Sonia Gandhi over the matter, but expressed doubt on the return of Pilot and the rebel MLAs to the party.

Besides this, Rajasthan Congress’ MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga had accused Pilot of trying to bribe him with Rs 35 crore to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the former deputy chief minister rebutted the allegations and claimed such remarks are being levelled to malign him and to “stifle the legitimate concerns” that he had raised against Gehlot.



The case

On July 17, the court had also allowed Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi, who had filed the plea for disqualification, to be impleaded as a party in the case and asked him to file his reply by the next day.

The notices were served to Pilot and the rebel leaders after the MLAs had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings to resolve the political crisis in the state. However, the MLAs said that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session. In their petition, the legislators sought to quash the notices, arguing that they had neither given up their membership of the House nor did their failure to attend two Congress meetings makes them liable for disqualification on the ground of defection. It added that an elected representative of the people cannot be removed from his post on the whims and fancies of his party’s leadership.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party on July 14 after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.