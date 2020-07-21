West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre of using central agencies and “money power” to topple the elected governments in states that are ruled by the Opposition, PTI reported. Her statement came amid the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan.

Addressing a virtual rally of the Trinamool Congress on the occasion of “Martyrs Day”, Banerjee said the BJP was “hatching a conspiracy” to destabilise state governments. “The BJP is the most destructive party the country has ever seen,” she added. “When the country is busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the BJP is busy destabilising the elected governments in Rajasthan and West Bengal after Madhya Pradesh.”

The Congress government in Rajasthan has been on the brink of collapse after former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last week. The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh fell in March after the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party that led to the exodus of 22 legislators. Scindia later joined the BJP.

However, Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that West Bengal will continue to be run by its own people and not by outsiders. She alleged that the Centre had deprived her state of resources, but added that people would give a befitting reply to the BJP for the injustice done to their state, according to The Indian Express. “We will take revenge for this humiliation by winning the Assembly election next year,” she added. “Outsiders will not be allowed to run Bengal... Bengal will be run by a Bengali.”

The chief minister also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him. She asked: “Why should Gujarat rule all states? What is the need for a federal structure? Create ‘one nation-one party system’ then.”

In an indirect reference to the BJP, Banerjee said that “one party” was trying to incite communal disharmony among Hindus and Muslims. “Everyone from a refugee to someone belonging to royal family are equal for me,” she claimed. “But, an attempt is being made to stir up communal disharmony. A party is trying to incite Hindu-Muslim riots. Remember that people from faiths are equal. This country, Bengal is for all.”

The Trinamool Congress holds a “Martyrs Day” rally on July 21 every year to commemorate the death of 13 people in police firing during a protest led by Banerjee against the then Left Front government in 1993.